Moving out at Boone Central Elementary

May 16, 2017
Loading tables and furniture into trailers outside Boone Central Elementary.
About 60 Boone Central Public School staff members, as well as high school students, formed work crews Monday, May 15, to remove all furniture and supplies from classrooms in preparation for a complete renovation of the elementary school this summer. Most of the moving was completed on Monday, but the work continued Tuesday to finish the job.
Workers will be inside the elementary classrooms soon to begin demolition and remodeling. Meanwhile, mechanical and finish work continues inside the new school addition.
Items removed from the elementary building are being stored in the new wrestling room and in containers outside the main building.
The plan is to move these items back into the elementary building before the start of the next school year.
Many of the classroom items from Boone Central Elementary are now in storage inside the new wrestling room.
