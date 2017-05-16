Vet clinic donates to FFA

Town and Country Veterinary Clinic of Albion recently made an $1,100 donation to the Boone Central FFA Chapter.Cody Gulbrandson, D.V.M., left, and Jeremy Young, D.V.M., right, presented the check last week to FFA President Halie Andreasen.The funds represent a percentage of Zoetis purchases during specified times throughout the year, which are made available to organizations of the clinic’s choosing.This year, the clinic distributed $5,500 to FFA chapters in its practice area.