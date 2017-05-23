Building goes up, restraining order hearing set

Boone County District Court has received notice that a motion for restraining order to stop construction of the Jarecki-Yosten law office building in Albion will be heard in Dodge County District Court, Fremont, on Monday, June 5, at 3 p.m.The case has been assigned to Judge Geoffrey C. Hall of the Ninth Judicial District after Boone County District Judge Rachel Daugherty recused herself due to potential conflict.Meanwhile, construction of the new building continues at Fifth and State Street, and much of the framework had been completed by early this week.