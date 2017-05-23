Wells Drug
Special Events

Cops & Bobbers set June 10

May 23, 2017

Boone County law enforcement agencies will be sponsoring the second annual “Cops & Bobbers” fishing tournament on Saturday, June 10, at Dave Schrad’s lake located west of Petersburg.
Fishing will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by lunch and awarding of prizes.
Some fishing gear will be available for those who don’t have any.

75° F
Clear
Clear
Wunderground.com
See More Weather