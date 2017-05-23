Boone County law enforcement agencies will be sponsoring the second annual “Cops & Bobbers” fishing tournament on Saturday, June 10, at Dave Schrad’s lake located west of Petersburg.
Fishing will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by lunch and awarding of prizes.
Some fishing gear will be available for those who don’t have any.
Cops & Bobbers set June 10
