Memorial Day programs set at Albion, Petersburg

Memorial Day ceremonies are planned at both Petersburg and Albion on Monday, May 29.

The Petersburg ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. in the American Legion Club with Hank Thieman as master of ceremonies.

The Albion ceremony will be held on the courthouse lawn, starting at 11 a.m. Leon Magsamen will serve as master of ceremonies.

Keith Heithoff of Elgin, retired Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army, will be he keynote speaker at both ceremonies.

