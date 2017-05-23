Petersburg Cruise Night, Dance coming up June 3

Petersburg Fire Department’s annual poker run, cruise and dance is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, 2017.

The poker run begins the day at Knotty Pine from 10-11 a.m. followed by cruising the burg from 5-8 p.m. A dance will be held from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. featuring The Rude Band.

A raffle drawing will be held at 10 p.m.

A free will donation barbecue supper starts at 5 p.m.