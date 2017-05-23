Wells Drug
Petersburg Press

Petersburg Cruise Night, Dance coming up June 3

May 23, 2017

Cruise the BurgPetersburg Fire Department’s annual poker run, cruise and dance is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, 2017.
The poker run begins the day at Knotty Pine from 10-11 a.m. followed by cruising the burg from 5-8 p.m. A dance will be held from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. featuring The Rude Band.
A raffle drawing will be held at 10 p.m.
A free will donation barbecue supper starts at 5 p.m.

