St. Mike’s eighth graders receive diplomas

Eleven St. Michael’s School students received their eighth grade diplomas at the 5:30 p.m. Mass on Saturday, May 13.

Members of the class and sponsors (above) are (front, l. to r.) Julia Nore, Joseph Preister, Claire Choat, Luke Slizoski, Cheyenne Ruhnke, Claire Nelson and Samantha Weeder; (back) Taylor Weber, Ryan Kramer, Mrs. Jean Reicks, Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz, Mrs. Lisa Schumacher, Rose Murcek and Gage Groeteke. Principal Schumacher presented the President’s Award for Educational Excellence gold award to Gage Groeteke, while Samantha Weeder received the President’s Award for Educational Achievement silver award. The graduates were honored at a reception hosted by the seventh grade class and their parents following mass.