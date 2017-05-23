‘Tai Chi in the Park’ to start June 6

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) will offer Tai Chi classes at Fuller Park from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting June 6.

“Participants will enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of the Nebraska mornings while learning gentle exercises that help the body and mind,” said exercise specialist Melissa Berger, who will be teaching the class.

Tai Chi came from China as a martial art. It is often described as “meditation in motion.” While doing Tai Chi, muscles are relaxed and movements are gentle and round. Breathing is deep and normal, and participants are encouraged to focus their mind on bodily feelings.

Tai Chi can lower the risk of falling by 55 percent. Other possible benefits are: greater aerobic ability and muscle strength; enhanced flexibility, balance and ability to move; better mood with lower levels of depression, stress and worry; greater energy and stamina; reduced swelling and better blood flow; lower blood pressure and improved heart health.

Throughout the six-week course, participants will learn a series of eight “moves.” No equipment is needed. The classes will run through July 13.