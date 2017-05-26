Community Builders see what’s new in Albion

More than 30 people learned “what’s new” in Albion during a Community Builders tour of the community on Thusday, May 25.Visitors came from Newman Grove, Columbus, Humphrey, Genoa, Lincoln and Spencer. They toured Sentinel Building Systems Co., the new Boone Central High School addition, and Country Laminates.At Sentinel, Mark Prososki, manufacturing manager, and Clyde Stuhr, safety coordinator, conducted tours of the plant and explained the building manufacturing process.At Boone Central, Superintendent Cory Worrell took the visitors through several areas of new construction, including the new wrestling room, weight room and gym. The tour included visits to the new locker rooms, entry area, commons room, offices and kitchen, where finish work is in various stages.At Country Laminates, owners Dan and Barb Krohn explained the processed involved in their business, which manufactures and sells laminated countertops and sinks across the eastern half of Nebraska.The tours were followed by lunch at 3C’s Cleveland’s Cafe in downtown Albion. Doug Young, vice president and manager of Cornerstone Bank in Albion, welcomed the group.The lunch was followed by a program on Nebraska’s recreational trails by Alex Duryea, ecotourism consultant.Community Builders helps individuals in Colfax, Boone, Nance and Platte counties learn ways to improve their communities. Sponsors are Cornhusker Public Power District, Loup Power District and Central Community College. Guests are always welcome to attend.