More than 40 students attend summer enrichment at ONP

For the twenty-third year 42 incoming seventh and eighth graders from Boone Central and St. Michael’s took part in a summer enrichment program at Olson Nature Preserve on May 23-25.The students helped prepare meals, studied the seven ecosystems at ONP, conducted a “Homesteaders” project, and learned a variety of skills from corn shelling to rope making.The annual program is made possible by Boone Central Schools and the Albion Education Association.