Albion Chamber needs volunteers for upcoming events

May 30, 2017
Albion Chamber of Commerce.
Albion Chamber of Commerce is in need of volunteers to help with several upcoming events this summer.
The schedule includes:
– June 9–Concession stand operations at Gateway Theatre, 7 p.m.
– June 17–Alumni Weekend Pancake Feed downtown, 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
– July 14–Concession stand operation at Gateway Theatre, 7 p.m.
– July 15–Concession stand operation at Gatweay Theatre, 7 p.m.
– July 16–Concession stand operation at Gateway Theatre, 7 p.m.
– July 18–Traveling Children’s Museum *hours to be announced.
– July 19–Traveling Children’s Museum *hours to be announced.
– August 18–Concession stand operation at Gateway Theatre, 7 p.m.
– August 19–Concession stand operation at Gateway Theatre, 7 p.m.
Anyone who can help is asked to call Courtney Stephan, chamber office coordinator, 402-395-6012.web, 4-20, Albion Chamber logo

