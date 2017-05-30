Albion Chamber needs volunteers for upcoming events

Albion Chamber of Commerce is in need of volunteers to help with several upcoming events this summer.The schedule includes:– June 9–Concession stand operations at Gateway Theatre, 7 p.m.– June 17–Alumni Weekend Pancake Feed downtown, 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.– July 14–Concession stand operation at Gateway Theatre, 7 p.m.– July 15–Concession stand operation at Gatweay Theatre, 7 p.m.– July 16–Concession stand operation at Gateway Theatre, 7 p.m.– July 18–Traveling Children’s Museum *hours to be announced.– July 19–Traveling Children’s Museum *hours to be announced.– August 18–Concession stand operation at Gateway Theatre, 7 p.m.– August 19–Concession stand operation at Gateway Theatre, 7 p.m.Anyone who can help is asked to call Courtney Stephan, chamber office coordinator, 402-395-6012.