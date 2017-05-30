Carrahers to be new owners of Wells’ businesses

Kurt and Holly Carraher of Spalding will become the new owners of Wells’ Drug & Hallmark, Wells’ Home Health in Albion and Spalding Pharmacy in Spalding, according to an announcement last week by Candice Wells.The ownership change will be effective July 1, 2017.“Kurt has been a valued employee for 15 years as a pharmacist and manager,” said Candice. “I know that Kurt and the staff will continue to offer excellent customer service and handle all your needs.”Jim and Candice Wells operated the Wells Drug and Hallmark store for 47 years, moving to Albion from Omaha in December of 1969.Wells’ Drug & Hallmark is a full service pharmacy, which also offers a large selection of gift items and cards.“We are excited for the opportunity to continue the traditions that Jim and Candice have put in place,” said Kurt.Wells’ Home Health opened in November of 2016, offering durable medical supplies and ambulatory equipment.