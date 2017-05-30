Petersburg native named ‘Marketer of the Year’

Krystle Buntemeyer, senior vice president and chief marketing officer with SCORR Marketing, was named 2017 Marketer of the Year by the American Marketing Association – Omaha, at the Pinnacle Awards Show.SCORR Marketing is a global health science marketing and communications firm.The Marketer of the Year Award is considered the highest honor and is only awarded to one individual each year.“I’m extremely proud of all that Krystle has accomplished professionally and for our clients,” said Cinda Orr, president and CEO of SCORR Marketing. “She has been instrumental in building SCORR, and it has been a pleasure to watch her grow into a health science industry leader.”Krystle is a graduate of Boone Central High School and the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She lives in Kearney with her husband, Aaron, and daughter, Ella.Krystle is the daughter of Steve and Jane Faust of Petersburg.