FOR SALE

BICYCLE TIRES AND puncture resistant tubes, bike accessories at Leifeld Hardware and Furniture, downtown, Petersburg, 402-386-5487.

DOLLAR DAZE GREENHOUSE clearance at Betz’s in Newman Grove. Rag quilt class and kid’s class start after July 4. Row by Row starts June 21. 402-447-6048.

SWIMMING POOL SUPPLIES, Startup and Shock chemicals available at Leifeld Hardware and Furniture, downtown, Petersburg, 402-386-5487.

FOR SALE: Step 2 sand and water table with umbrella, Melodigrand piano with bench, lighted curio cabinet, 18 cu. ft. refrigerator (one year old), American pool table, fabric. Call 402-608-0238.

CONTROL FLEAS IN the home without toxic chemicals or costly exterminators with the patented Happy Jack® Flea Beacon Results overnight. At Tractor Supply, (fleabeacon.com).

FOR SALE: Vacant lot, Iron Horse Ranch, 4th and Hardy, St. Edward, NE. Legal: St. Edward lots 4 (66 x 116’), lot 5 (66 x 132’) Except N 16’ lot 4 vac alley 16’ x 66’ adj vac E1/2 4th Street 41.25 x 264’ Block 9 Fourth addition. Good candidate for storage units or agriculture.Contact 402-741-9167.

HELP WANTED

HELP WANTED: Grosch Irrigation-Albion is accepting applications for service and drilling personnel. Duties include helping on the drill rig, service trucks and in the shop. Need a clean motor vehicle record and take a pre-employment drug test. Hourly plus incentive pay with overtime, six paid holidays, vacation, 401K, medical and dental. CDL is recommended; if not, we can train. Stop in for an application at 2485 N. Hwy. 14, Albion or call 402-395-6437.

HELP WANTED: Disassembling grain bins in the Petersburg/Albion area. Four laborers needed-$15 hour. 16-25 years of age preferred. Call 660-626-7483 or 660-665-2028.

HELP WANTED: Caring individuals needed for in home care and assistance. Day or overnight hours available. Caring Companions, Inc. Call 402-395-6899.



WANTED

DOG GROOMING: Call 402-395-2938.

Donna Merten.

LOOKING FOR ADDITIONAL cleaning jobs. Call 402-741-9477, Susie Hageman.

NOTICE

SCRAP TIRE COLLECTION: Friday, June 23, 2017. Time 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Only. At the Loup Rivers Scenic Byway, 330 South Hwy 11, Burwell. For the residents of Blaine, Boone, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Howard, Loup, Rock, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler Counties in Nebraska. Will not accept tires on rims and tires that a disposal fee has been received. A free will donation will be given to the Burwell FFA Chapter, Loup County FFA Chapter and Wheeler Central FFA Chapter. Sponsored by the Loup Basin RC&D, Lower Loup NRD and Nebraska DEQ. For more information, contact Janet Sanders, executive director, Loup Basin RC&D Council at 308-346-3393.

MISCELLANEOUS

BIRTHRIGHT (alternative to abortion): Problem pregnancy and need help? Call 402-379-1004. Office hours: weekdays 2-5 p.m.; Thurs. 7-8 p.m.; Sat. 10-11 a.m. Birthright, Skyview Medical Center, 1009 N. 15th St., Norfolk, NE 68701. 19tfc

AN ALBION NEWS Gift Certificate makes a perfect gift any time of the year. One size fits all!! Stop in and see about one today at 328 W. Church Street, Albion. We also have Visa and MasterCard option. Call 402-395-2115.