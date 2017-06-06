Albion High School class of 1967 is planning special events to celebrate their 50th class reunion on Friday and Saturday, June 16-17.
The class will hold a Home Town Tour of Albion businesses on Friday, as well as a dance with “BD and the Boys” band playing music from the 1950s and 60 at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds Friday night from 7 to 11 p.m.
Anyone who would like to visit with the class of 1967 is invited to join the members Friday night for the dance, or Saturday at 4 p.m. for a gathering at the Albion Vets Club.
Class members will be attending the Albion/Boone Central Alumni Banquet, as a class, on Saturday night at the Albion Country Club.
Class members said they are excited to see old friends and explore all the new growth in their hometown of Albion.
Albion High 50-year class plans special gatherings
