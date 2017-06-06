Albion High 50-year class plans special gatherings

Albion High School class of 1967 is planning special events to celebrate their 50th class reunion on Friday and Saturday, June 16-17.

The class will hold a Home Town Tour of Albion businesses on Friday, as well as a dance with “BD and the Boys” band playing music from the 1950s and 60 at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds Friday night from 7 to 11 p.m.

Anyone who would like to visit with the class of 1967 is invited to join the members Friday night for the dance, or Saturday at 4 p.m. for a gathering at the Albion Vets Club.

Class members will be attending the Albion/Boone Central Alumni Banquet, as a class, on Saturday night at the Albion Country Club.

Class members said they are excited to see old friends and explore all the new growth in their hometown of Albion.