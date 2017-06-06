Alumni Saturday coming June 17

Albion’s alumni weekend will be Father’s Day weekend, June 17-18, with a wide variety of events planned on Saturday.

Albion-Boone Central Alumni Banquet will be Saturday, June 17, at the Albion Country Club with social at 5:30 a.m. and the banquet at 6 p.m. A dance will follow on the deck with music by the Ashton Dugan Band.

Earlier events on Saturday will include a pancake breakfast on Main Street, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. The annual Smoke n Chrome Car Show will also be held downtown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fifth annual Louie Hoppe 5K Run will be held Saturday morning starting with 9 a.m. registration at Fuller Park. Kids’ Race will be at 9:30 a.m., and the 5K starts at 10 a.m. Registration forms are available at various locations around town.

“The Legends” four-person scramble golf tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Albion Country Club.