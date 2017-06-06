Cops & Bobbers Fishing will be Saturday, June 10

Youngsters who want to fish are welcome to take part in the second annual Boone County Cops & Bobbers Fishing Contest scheduled this Saturday, June 10, at Dave Schrad’s Lake west of Petersburg.The route will be marked. Fishing will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by a lunch sponsored by area grocery stores.Prizes will be awarded to each participant, and those who registered by May 26 receive a T-shirt.Proceeds will be donated this year to the Farm 4 A Cure organization.