Pool hosts big crowd on opening day

Opening day attendance totaled nearly 300 swimmers at the Albion Family Aquatic Center last Friday, June 2.Many children were waiting for the front doors to open at 1 p.m. Friday,The lily pads (above) were among the most popular attractions at the pool.Attendance for opening weekend was 295 on Friday, 180 on Saturday and 176 on Sunday.This is the fourth season of operation for the new pool. Attendance has averaged 140 to 145 per day through the season at the new facility. Average attendance at the old pool was 70 to 75 per day.