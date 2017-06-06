Two local businesses in new locations

Two Albion businesses are now operating in new downtown locations after completing moves over the past two weeks.Spann Agency, formerly Schmadeke Insurance and Real Estate, has moved from its former location, 315 West Church St., into the offices at 139 South Fourth St. that were formerly occupied by Thrivent Financial.Thrivent Financial moved out of the building at 139 South Fourth when it was sold to the Spann Agency.New office space for Heather Rankin, Thrivent Financial associate, was opened last week after remodeling of the Creative Window Designs building at 414 West Main Street.Heather’s mother, Lisa Skillstad, owns and operates Creative Window Designs.