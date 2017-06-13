Anderson brings new business to Petersburg spec building

In the fall of 2016, the Petersburg Industrial Development Corp. (PIDC) took a risk and began construction of a new downtown spec. building next door to the post office.The basic steel clad building, at 116 Main Street in Petersburg, was completed this spring.Now, a new local business is locating there.Jordan Anderson of rural Newman Grove is leasing the building for JRK Electric, his electrical contracting firm.Jordan grew up in rural Newman Grove and graduated from Newman Grove High School in 2003. He then moved to Lincoln and served an apprenticeship with an electrical contractor there.In 2008, Jordan earned his journeyman electrician’s license. He and his wife, Kristi, were also married that year.Jordan continued to work for the Lincoln company, gaining valuable experience in a variety of construction projects. In 2013, he moved his family back to Newman Grove, where they built a home on the family farm near his parents. At that time, Jordan began working for a Norfolk electricial contractor, where he has been employed for the past four years.Anderson passed the test for his contractor’s license in 2015. He started his own company, JBK Electric, just days ago on June 5, 2017. His business is a full line electrical contractor serving residential, commercial and farm customers.Jordan said one of his first tasks will be to finish out the interior wiring in the new building at 116 Main Street in Petersburg. He expects his primary business trade area to include Boone, Antelope and Madison counties.“Word is already spreading,” said Jordan last week. “I’m already getting calls.”Jordan and Kristi Anderson are the parents of two sons, Carson, six, and Conner, four, and one daughter, Paisley, two years old.Kristi is a registered dietician, and she will also serve an important role as bookkeeper for the new business.