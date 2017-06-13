Board approves purchases, project change order

Boone Central School Board approved several purchases, as well as salary increases for the coming year, during its regular meeting Monday night, June 12, at the middle school in Petersburg.The board also received updates on the school construction progress, and approved a change order for installation of carpet, tile and repainting in existing portions of the school to “match up” the decor of those portions with the decor in the new construction and renovation areas.Superintendent Cory Worrell outlined work that would be needed in the 1996 elementary addition and existing high school corridors that would match up to the new and remodeled sections of the building at a total estimated cost of $108,000, which would come from contingency funds.After consideration, the board approved a total expenditure of about $95,000 to cover all of this work except for a $13,000 estimated cost to paint the classrooms of the 1996 addition. Several board members said they felt this work could be done at the end of the project if contingency funds allow.The contractor, Sampson Construction, wanted a decision on this so that tile removal could be completed as part of the demolition phase.