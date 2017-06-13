Carnival Days coming up in Petersburg

There will be hours of fun at the annual Petersburg Carnival Days on June 20 and 21, 2017.

On Tuesday evening, a flag raising and National Anthem will be held on Main Street at 7 p.m. followed by kid’s races (foot, bike, trike and diaper races).

On Wednesday, a free barbecue sponsored by Great Plains State Bank will be held at the downtown park shelter at 5:30 p.m. A flag raising and National Anthem will be at 6:30 p.m. Petersburg development recognition will follow.

D. C. Lynch Shows carnival will begin both nights at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available for the carnival at several locations in Petersburg.

See special Print and E-editions of the Petersburg Press this week.