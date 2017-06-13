There will be hours of fun at the annual Petersburg Carnival Days on June 20 and 21, 2017.
On Tuesday evening, a flag raising and National Anthem will be held on Main Street at 7 p.m. followed by kid’s races (foot, bike, trike and diaper races).
On Wednesday, a free barbecue sponsored by Great Plains State Bank will be held at the downtown park shelter at 5:30 p.m. A flag raising and National Anthem will be at 6:30 p.m. Petersburg development recognition will follow.
D. C. Lynch Shows carnival will begin both nights at 6 p.m.
Tickets are available for the carnival at several locations in Petersburg.
See special Print and E-editions of the Petersburg Press this week.
Carnival Days coming up in Petersburg
There will be hours of fun at the annual Petersburg Carnival Days on June 20 and 21, 2017.