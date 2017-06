Albion Chamber of Commerce recently named Barn Wood and Brushstrokes as the Member of the Month for June.Jamie Kohl recently celebrated her one-year anniversary at the business, located at 410 West Main.Holding the sign (above) are Jamie and her assistant, Sheila Sup. Presenting the sign on behalf of the chamber were, l.-r., Lori Krohn, Barb Krohn, Courtney Stephan and Michelle Devine