Commissioners proceed with Sheriff’s office, jail remodel

Boone County Commissioners decided Monday to proceed with upgrades to the Sheriff’s office and county jail.

The project was on hold for several months, while preliminary discussions and planning were in progress for a three-county 911 and law enforcement communications system.

At their Monday meeting, commissioners decided to move ahead with Phase I jail upgrades based on estimates from Prochaska and Associates.

The company’s preliminary cost estimates totaled $129,500, which includes $53,500 for architectural and structural work, $25,500 for mechanical (plumbing), $18,000 for electrical, and $32,500 to retrofit the detention lock systems.

Sheriff Denny Johnson provided the estimate and noted that money would have to be budgeted for the project in the next fiscal year. Commissioners discussed using inheritance tax funds for this project.

Regional Communications

Commissioners held another discussion Monday with Sheriff Johnson, Deputy John Buck and Region 44 Emergency Manager Tom Smith about a proposed regional law enforcement communications system for Boone, Nance and Merrick counties, which are already banded together in the Region 44 Emergency Management Area.

