Smoke n Chrome to highlight Alumni Saturday

Smoke n Chrome on Main will again be a highlight of Alumni Saturday in Albion this Saturday, June 17.

Cars, vehicles and motorcycles from a wide area of Nebraska, and possibly some from other states, will be here for the eighth annual Smoke n Chrome Show downtown. The snow will run from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. It will be preceded by a pancake breakfast in front of Albion ThriftyWay, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., sponsored by the Albion Chamber of Commerce and Albion Knights of Columbus.

The fifth annual Louie Hoppe 5K Run will be held Saturday morning starting with 9 a.m. registration at Fuller Park. Kids’ Race will be at 9:30 a.m., and the 5K starts at 10 a.m. Registration forms are available at various locations around town.

“The Legends” four-person scramble golf tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Albion Country Club.

Albion High 50-year class of 1967 will be holding a Home Town Tour of Albion businesses on Friday, as well as a dance on Friday evening, 7 to 11 p.m., with “BD and the Boys” playing music from the 1950s and 60s at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

The class will also gather Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Albion Vets Club.

Albion-Boone Central Alumni Banquet is set for Saturday, June 17, at the Albion Country Club with social at 5:30 a.m. and the banquet at 6 p.m. A dance will follow on the deck, with music by the Ashton Dugan Band.