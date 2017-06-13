Youngsters find fishing success at Cops & Bobbers

Some 115 children lined the shore of Dave Schrad’s Lake west of Petersburg (top photo) for the second annual Boone County Cops & Bobbers fishing contest last Saturday, June 10.The event included prize drawings throughout the morning. Some of the prize winners are shown in the photo below.Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department and other volunteers served more than 300 hot dogs at lunchtime and helped with fish weigh-ins.Temperatures were in the 80s, but it was a little too windy for ideal fishing conditions.The fishing event was organized again this year by Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Mick Zabka. Ron Metz served as master of ceremonies.Photos by Helen Baumgartner, Petersburg Press