Albion/BC Alumni had a big weekend here

Albion/Boone Central alumni had a big weekend Friday through Sunday, June 16-18.About 200 alumni and guests attended the 2017 alumni banquet Saturday night, June 17, at the Albion Country Club.Several alumni classes gathered in Albion on Friday and earlier in the day on Saturday. Some also stayed to celebrate Father’s Day in their hometown.Alumni President Jana Rasmussen gave the welcome and introduced the class speakers.Honored as the oldest alumni present, as they have been for several years running, were Myrna Noble, class of 1938, and Phyllis Michel, class of 1939.Traveling the farthest to attend was Helen Quitter Groom of Sacramento, CA, a 1960 Albion High graduate.Speakers for several of the honored classes introduced their class members attending and listed deceased members. Speaking for the honored classes were:• 60-year class of 1957 — Dick Williams• 50-year class of 1967 — Roger Smith• 40-year class of 1977 — Kevin Nelson• 25-year class of 1992 — Sheley Lueken.Jana Rasmussen provided the class roll for the 55-year class of 1962. The 10-year class of 2007 had a separate celebration and was not represented at the banquet.Three scholarships of $500 each were presented by the alumni association to 2007 graduates Riley Boyd, Karley Zoucha and Jaclyn Frey.A dance was held after the banquet with music by the Ashton Dugan Band.