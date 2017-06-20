Boone County Fair schedule set, concert ticket sales going well

A full schedule has been announced for the 133rd Boone County Fair, July 8-12, and preparations are already underway.This year’s fair is sure to please fairgoers, with a variety of events for the whole family to enjoy.Saturday’s events begin with the Backyard Cookoff from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgroundsThe excitement builds on Saturday night, July 8, when country music star Easton Corbin is set to perform with special guest Runaway June.Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and Runaway June opens the show at 7 p.m., with Easton Corbin to follow.Concert ticket sales are going well, according to fair board member Tina Henn. She said about 75 percent of the VIP show tickets were sold as of June 16, and she expects those tickets to sell out.Easton recently released his hit single, “A Girl Like You,” and is preparing to release his fourth album.Runaway June, a female country trio, recently released a new single, “Wild West,” which includes a tip of the hat to the late great John Wayne, grandfather of group member Jennifer Wayne.