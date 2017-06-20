Smoke n Chrome Car Show again popular here

Albion’s annual Smoke n Chrome Car Show was again a highlight of Father’s Day weekend on Saturday, June 17, in downtown Albion.The eighth annual car show attracted 140 vehicles for display, and attendance was estimated at 550 to 600 people.Cloud cover and some rain sprinkles helped keep conditions cool throughout the day.The show featured many classics, unusual makes and models, and vehicles with a local family history.Proceeds from the show each year are contributed to organizations or worthy causes. This year, Smoke n Chrome will contribute $400 to the Boone County Relay for Life to help in the fight against cancer.