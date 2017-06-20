Feature Special Events

Smoke n Chrome Car Show again popular here

June 20, 2017
Overhead photo of the Smoke n Chrome Car Show taken from the roof of Albion ThriftyWay.
Albion’s annual Smoke n Chrome Car Show was again a highlight of Father’s Day weekend on Saturday, June 17, in downtown Albion.
The eighth annual car show attracted 140 vehicles for display, and attendance was estimated at 550 to 600 people.
Cloud cover and some rain sprinkles helped keep conditions cool throughout the day.
The show featured many classics, unusual makes and models, and vehicles with a local family history.
Proceeds from the show each year are contributed to organizations or worthy causes. This year, Smoke n Chrome will contribute $400 to the Boone County Relay for Life to help in the fight against cancer.
Classic Thunderbird
1938 Chev. interior
Flames on a classic Ford pickup.
