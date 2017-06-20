Students begin rehearsals for ‘Gulliver’s Travels’

It’s an out-of-this-world original sci-fi musical adventure in Missoula Children’s Theatre’s adaptation of Gulliver’s Travels.Two performances are planned this Saturday, June 24, at 3 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. in the Boone Central High School Gym in Albion.With his spaceship wrecked and his trusty computer on the fritz, brave explorer Gulliver finds himself lost in space. While transporting from world to world, Gulliver discovers fighting aliens, foolish Yahoos, robots, and more – all who need just as much help from Gulliver as Gulliver needs from them!Due to construction, those attending should enter through the west high school doors. Arts Council members are admitted free, but there is a charge for non-members.