Walker Stuhr earns Eagle Scout honor

Walker Stuhr’s Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony was held Sunday June 18, 2017 in the downtown park next to the flag pole which was his scout project.Special guests were his parents Clyde and Connie Stuhr, grandparents Dana Carpentier of New York, Charles and Darlene Stuhr.Master of ceremonies was his cousin Chase Stuhr. Presenter of the Eagle badge was Scoutmaster Dave Woebbecke. Benediction was given by Deacon James Schindel.Following the award, a reception was held in the Petersburg American Legion Club.