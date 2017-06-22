Fire damages Pump & Pantry in Albion

An electrical fire caused some damage at Bosselman’s Pump & Pantry in Albion shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.Albion Fire & Rescue responded to the scene with several trucks to find smoke billowing from the peak at the front of the building. The fire was put out in a short time after firemen chopped through the siding and doused the flames.The fire was confined to the front sign area of the building. No report was available on the dollar amount of damage.