Marv and Kathy Koch honored at Petersburg Carnival Days

Marv and Kathy Koch, long time Petersburg residents, were honored by the Petersburg community during Carnival Days on Wednesday evening, June 21.

Petersburg Industrial Development Committee (PIDC) honored the Kochs for playing a key role in making the housing development possible in West Petersburg.

“When we were looking for a place to develop more housing in 2009, the Kochs stepped up and made that possible,” said Hank Thieman, a PIDC member. He also thanked other Petersburg residents who helped to make the seven-lot development possible, and thanked those who purchased lots and built homes there. All lots in that development are now occupied.

Mayor Cory Stokes presented the appreciation plaque to the Kochs. He noted the plaque includes a picture of the housing development, taken by Kelly Seier of Kelly’s Photography, Petersburg.