Businesses gearing up for Shop Hop

Local businesses in Albion, St. Edward, Cedar Rapids and Petersburg will be participating in the countywide “Shop Hop” event to be held July 10 through 19.

Passports will be given out to shoppers, with the goal of having them visit as many businesses as possible throughout the county. Businesses will stamp the passport of each shopper.

The passports will be available soon at participating businesses.

Shoppers who visit the most businesses during the time period will be included in a prize drawing at the end of this promotion. Shoppers must be at least 18 year old to participate.