Committee to consider options for downtown

A committee of Albion business people is considering the possibilities for transforming downtown Albion into a more inviting landscape.

They are working on the planning stage of the Downtown Revitalization project with community planners from JEO Consulting Engineers and staff from Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District.

Some initial drawings of downtown improvements, including the ones below, were sent out to members of the local planning committee last week.

Albion downtown business owners and the general public have been asked to take online surveys expressing their preferences about downtown improvements.

The planning committee met Wednesday, June 28, at 12 noon in the Boone County Development Agency conference room to continue its work.

