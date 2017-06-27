County Planning Board approves zone change for Petersburg lots

Zoning changes for four lots in west Petersburg were recommended for approval by the Boone County Planning Commission during its regular meeting Monday night, June 26, at the courthouse.

Zoning will be changed from R-1 Single Family Residential to B-1 Highway Business District for Lots 8, 9, 10 and 11 of Block 1, West Petersburg.

The four lots are located north of Dale Salber Service and west of Zabka Service. The zoning change was requested by Dale Salber, Tom Zabka and Clyde Stuhr.

Public hearings were held on the request to amend Petersburg’s future land use map and the request for zoning change. No objections were raised, and the requests were approved unanimously.

Supporting the request were Salber and Zabka, as well as Petersburg Village Board members Ashley Thieman and Mitch Koch.

Petersburg residents had inquired about the possible zoning change last month, because there are plans to locate a business on these lots after rezoning is completed.

Petersburg Village Board will make the final decision on the zoning changes. It will hold public hearings on both the zoning changes and amendment of the future land use map on Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m. in the Petersburg Village office.