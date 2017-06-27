Kiddie Parade will be July 4

Fifth annual July 4 Kiddie Parade in Albion will be next Tuesday, July 4, on Church Street starting at 10:30 a.m.

All area children are invited to dress in red, white and blue, and decorate their bikes, wagons or other riding toys in those patriotic colors to celebrate July 4th.

Trophies will be awarded to entries judged as first and second place.

Children will walk from the northwest corner of the courthouse square to the Albion Veterans Club, where hot dogs and popsicles will be served.

Spectators are welcome to bring lawn chairs and place them along Church Street to watch the parade.

Government offices and most Albion businesses will be closed on July 4.