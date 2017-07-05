Albion Senior Center could be closing soon

Albion Senior Center is preparing to close its doors for good.

As of June 30, it appears that August 2017 will be the last month for the Senior Center operation, according to Lisa Hallberg, manager. The closing is due, in large part, to a lack of attendance.

“Unfortunately, with so many active seniors in the community, the lack of attendance is affecting the Albion Senior Center,” she said. The struggle for attendance has been ongoing throughout the years. She recalls the previous manager worrying about the fate of the ASC.

The Albion Senior Center is not the only one to have experienced these struggles. Many senior centers have had similar difficulties, and ultimately, some have closed.

Hallberg stated: “Unless we drastically increase our patron numbers in July, this will be our fate. I do believe in miracles and hold out hope for our future here, but it is my responsibility to notify our community of such matters.”

