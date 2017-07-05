Bicyclist stops for ice cream on 3,000-mile pleasure trip

This time of year, cross-country bicyclists are making their way across Nebraska, usually bound for the east or west coast. Many times, these riders have a special cause or purpose connected with their ride.

Amos Kornfeld of Norwich, VT, is simply on a pleasure trip, heading west to visit his two children. While here last Thursday afternoon, he decided to visit Shorty’s Ice Cream Shoppe, because he likes ice cream and likes to stop in small towns to converse with local people.

He geared up his bike and rolled down his driveway in Norwich about three weeks ago to start his trip. He had completed 1,737 miles by Thursday. Depending on the wind and weather conditions, he can cover up to 100 miles some days, but he isn’t tied to that schedule.

He carries a tent, sleeping bag, cooking supplies and water, but sometimes stays overnight with relatives or friends. On this trip, he plans to visit his son in Missoula, MT, and his daughter in Sacramento, CA. He expects the trip to take a total of eight weeks, and his wife is tracking his progress back in Vermont.

From Albion, he was headed south to Fullerton to spend the night. Then, he would be heading west again through the Nebraska Sandhills and into Wyoming.

Amos grew up in New York City and is a University of Michigan graduate. He is still a Michigan fan, but congratulated Nebraska on joining the Big 10 Conference. He is a lifetime educator and currently principal at an alternative school for developmentally challenged boys in Norwich, VT. He has been an avid bicyclist throughout his life.