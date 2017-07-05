Church Street concrete work nearing completion

Concrete work is nearing completion on the East Church Street reconstruction project in Albion.

The majority of concrete east of the Nebraska Central Railroad crossing has been completed for several weeks, and the rail crossing itself was completed in June.

Gehring Construction of Columbus is general contractor on the project. Their crew is now pouring concrete for the west portion of the project between the railroad crossing and the Second Street intersection.

Two large inlets have been completed for drainage structures under the railroad tracks, and sections of paving are being completed in front of Albion Locker.

The contractor intends to have all concrete paving completed by the second week of July, according to Dale Bohac of JEO Consulting Group. The street is expected to be open for traffic on or before Aug. 1.