Class C Area 2 Jr. Legion Baseball Tournament

Friday, July 7

Game 1: Arlington 6, Fullerton 1

Game 2: PWG 12, Central City 1

Game 3: Albion Cornerstone 26, Ord 2

Game 4: St. Paul 11, Plainview 1

Saturday, July 8

Game 5: Fullerton vs. Central City, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Ord vs. Plainview, 2 p.m.

Game 7: Arlington vs. PWG, 5 p.m.

Game 8: Albion Cornerstone vs. St. Paul, 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Game 9: Gm 6 winner vs. Gm 7 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 10: Gm 5 winner vs. Gm 8 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Gm 7 winner vs. Gm 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 10

Game 12: Gm 9 winner vs. Gm 11 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 13: Gm 10 winner vs. Gm 11 winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Game 14: Gm 12 winner vs. Gm 13 winner, 5 p.m.

(If necessary, Game 15: If winner Gm 11 loses Gm 13 or winner Gm 12 wins Gm 14)