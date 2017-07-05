CVA rope rescue crew practices in Petersburg

A rope rescue team stands ready to help in case of a grain entrapment or other emergency requiring technical expertise.

The Central Valley Ag rope rescue team was practicing in the Petersburg and Elgin areas last week.

They want to make it known that they have the equipment, manpower and expertise to assist in emergencies — such as grain bin engulfments — all across central and eastern Nebr

“We want to get the word out, and we also want to present a couple of simple safety messages to growers,” said CVA Safety Director Steve Wangler

The CVA Safety Team had 10 personnel at Petersburg Friday to practice several rope rescue maneuvers from the catwalk structure between the two new large CVA bins built last year. They practiced using ropes to lower accident victims to ground level.

Fire departments, or any other agency interested in discussing rope rescue training, can contact Wangler’s cell phone at 402-202-9274.

