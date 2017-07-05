Northeast Nebraska church tour visits St. Michael’s

A history of Catholic churches in Northeast Nebraska was the focus of a recent Moostash Joe bus tour that stopped in at St. Michael’s Church here.

A group of about 57 people were in Albion Wednesday, June 28, to admire the beautiful church and receive a tour of St. Michael’s from Jack and Marion Kunzman.

The Kunzmans related a number of facts about the church, which broke ground in 1906, and was dedicated in 1908. J.P. Eisentraut of Kansas was selected to be the sole architect of St. Michael’s Church

Other area churches visited by the tour group were St. Francis of Assisi in Humphrey, St. Anthony’s in Cedar Rapids, St. Michael’s in Spalding, St. Bonaventure in Raeville, St. Boniface in Elgin, and St. Francis Parish in Neligh.

See complete story in the July, 5th Albion News print and E-edition