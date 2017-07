An open house will be held Wednesday, July 12, for public input on the preliminary Albion Downtown Revitalization Plan.

The public is invited to attend from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the offices of Boone County Development Agency, Inc. on Fourth Street. They can view components of a plan intended to make Albion’s downtown area more appealing, and foster economic growth for the area.

The planning committee is being assisted by JEO Consulting Engineers.