Texley returns to family farm, uses sustainable practices

“Healing The Land, One Bite At A Time’ is imprinted on Andrew Texley’s business card and his heart.

Using practices he saw in Hungary during his year of mission service with Young Adults in Global Mission, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the teachings learned on wistonaprice.com and Joel Salatin’s Polyface Farms web pages, Andrew Texley, 25, is trying to become the fourth generation to farm on his family’s Northeast Nebraska farm.

“I’ve come to learn and believe there is a direct correlation between what happens in the soil, to what happens on the farm, to what happens in your kitchen, to what happens on your plate, to what wholesomely happens to your body,” Andrew explained.

Andrew’s future plans are to try raising and selling turkeys this fall and perhaps ducks, increasing the number of cow-share customers and increasing the number of cow-calf pairs and the broiler chicken flocks.

His five-year goal is to “… have a trusted relationship with a customer base who care about caring for the earth and having a nutrient dense health food, and to really promote a loca-

lized food system,” he said.

