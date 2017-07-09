Big crowd on hand for fair opening concert

An outstanding country music show, featuring Easton Corbin with opening act Runaway June, opened the 2017 Boone County Fair grandstand entertainment on Saturday evening, July 8.

A crowd estimated at 2,500 people attended the 2 1/2-hour fair concert, including about 1,200 very enthusiastic fans in the VIP section.

Corbin and his band performed several of his hits, including the single “A Girl Like You,” and several songs from his new album.

Runaway June performed “Wild West” and other new songs, in addition to several country favorites.

After their performances, both groups took time to mingle with their fans and sign autographs.

Emmet Bower band performed for a country dance under the grandstand after the fair concert.