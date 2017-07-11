Albion Juniors eliminated from Area 4 tourney

The Albion Cornerstone Legion Juniors kept their state tournament hopes alive with a thrilling rally Sunday, but couldn’t sustain that momentum on another blistering hot afternoon Monday at Leon Nelson Memorial Field (Albion Sports Complex).

One day after turning a six-run sixth-inning deficit into a 10-9 victory, Albion Cornerstone was blanked 4-0 by Arlington in an elimination game of the American Legion Class C Area 4 Juniors Tournament.

Cornerstone concluded the tourney with a 2-2 mark over four straight days of play, defeating Ord and Central City, and losing games to #2 seed St. Paul and #1 seed Arlington. Albion Cornerstone finishes the season with a 9-11 overall record.

Albion Cornerstone 26, Ord 2: The Albion Cornerstone Legion Juniors opened the American Legion Class C Area 4 Juniors Tournament by totally dominating a hapless Ord squad 26-2 (5 innings) Friday at Leon Nelson Memorial Field. Cornerstone scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, then built its lead to 17-0 in the second, as Ethan Dozler cracked two singles and drove in three runs.

St. Paul 5, Albion Cornerstone 4: A seventh-inning rally fell just short Saturday, as Albion Cornerstone dropped to the loser’s bracket of the Area 4 tournament with a 5-4 loss to tournament #2 seed St. Paul. After falling behind 5-2, Cornerstone tallied twice in the seventh inning and had two runners on base, but a runner thrown out attempting to steal and a final strikeout left Albion a run short.

Albion Cornerstone 10, Central City 9: Never say never.

Albion Cornerstone remained alive in the double-elimination Area 4 tourney Sunday with a dramatic rally and 10-9 victory over Central City.

Cornerstone fell behind 9-3 when Central City tallied five times in the top of the sixth inning, but Albion’s never-say-die effort, combined with a Central City implosion, turned the tables in the final inning-and-a-half. Cornerstone scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to close to within one, 9-8. With two out and Albion’s season on the line in the bottom of the seventh, Choat drew a walk before Dalton Rasmussen and Chase Thieman delivered RBI base hits and the victory.

Arlington 4, Albion Cornerstone 0: Following its inspired, “last-ditch-effort” in Sunday’s victory, Albion Cornerstone attempted to dig deep one more time Monday, only to find the well empty.

Cornerstone could not muster any offense in a 4-0 loss to Area 4 #1 seed Arlington in an early-evening game at Leon Nelson Memorial Field. Arlington’s Rump, backed by solid defensive play, allowed just one hit and four baserunners in a nifty complete-game performance.

Further details in Print & Online editions of Albion News