April Johnson, Carson Maricle are County 4-H Royalty

April Johnson and Carson Maricle were crowned as Boone County Fair 4-H Royalty last Sunday morning, July 9, at the fairgrounds grandstand.

April, 17-year-old daughter of Jon Johnson and Jean Meyers of Albion, is an 11-year 4-H member. She is involved in photography, baking, sewing, shooting sports, child development and horticulture. She has received many awards, including champion child development exhibitor, reserve champion junior foods exhibitor, reserve champion senior foods exhibitor, reserve champion senior clothing exhibitor, champion shopping in style, and gold, silver and bronze medals in .22 caliber, archery and B-B gun competitions.

April is a student at Boone Central High School, where she is involved in bowling, golf, FCCLA, FBLA, SADD, Spanish Club, band, jazz band, book club, one-act plays and school musicals.

Carson Maricle, 13-year-old son of Brian and Hilary Maricle of rural Albion, is in his seventh year of 4-H. He has shown cattle and sheep, and is an officer in the Country Kids 4-H Club. He is also active in 4-H Shooting Sports and is on the officer team.

Carson will be an eighth grader this fall at St. Michael’s School in Albion. He participates in FFA, football, basketball, track, speech and music.

April and Carson were crowned by last year’s 4-H royalty, Lily Johnson, daughter of Jon Johnson and Jean Meyer, and Dalton Wagner, son of Kevin and Lisa Wagner.

Queen attendant this year was Rebeccah Dozler, 16, daughter of David and Lisa Dozler. She is a student at Boone Central High School and a nine-year 4-H member.

King attendant was Cody Maricle, 13, Carson’s twin brother and son of Brian and Hilary Maricle. Carson is an eighth grader at St. Michael’s School and a seven-year 4-H member.

Pages for the coronation were Preston and Reagan Hooker, son and daughter of Mark and Amy Hooker of Albion. Preston and Reagan will be in the second grade this fall at Boone Central Elementary.