Cornerstone Seniors win pair

The Albion Cornerstone Legion Seniors put together a pair of solid efforts and victories this past week, as the American Legion baseball season hits its home stretch.

Albion Cornerstone (10-9) will finish up its regular season schedule over the next week leading up to the Class C Area 6 tournament at Palmer July 21-25.

Albion Cornerstone 10, Lakeview 2

The Albion Cornerstone Legion Seniors used a late flurry of runs to break open a tight game and defeat Lakeview 10-2 Wednesday, July 2, at Leon Nelson Memorial Field (Albion Sports Complex).

Cornerstone struck for the game’s first run in the bottom of the first inning when Noah Valasek led off with a single, stole second and third bases, and came home on Jessie Sullivan’s ground out. Weston Choat was hit by a pitch in the second, and a combo of two wild pitches and Ty Martinsen’s single gave Albion a 2-0 advantage.

The score remained 2-0 until Lakeview plated a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. Dom Penne and Tanner McDuffee drew consecutive walks and eventually scored the first runs off Albion pitcher Dylan Gentrup when Duncan Hanzel and Tyler Garbers rapped singles.

The tie seemed to awaken the Cornerstone bats, as Albion responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Martinsen led off with a walk and Valasek singled. Gentrup also drew a base on balls before Derek Stuhr and Sullivan delivered consecutive two-run doubles.

Valasek pitched a scoreless sixth for Cornerstone and the hosts ended the contest by the eight-run rule with another four-run burst in the bottom of the inning. Valasek, Gentrup, Stuhr and Sullivan all scored, as Stuhr, Carsten Bird and Matt Schmitz contributed RBI base hits.

Gentrup earned the victory, allowing just four hits, and Valasek led the offense with three runs, two hits and four stolen bases.

Albion Cornerstone 12, Schuyler 1

Albion Cornerstone turned the tables on host Schuyler Thursday with a 12-1 blitz in five innings. Schuyler had previously defeated Cornerstone 8-5 in Albion.

Schuyler took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but that was the only run the hosts would be able to put on the scoreboard.

After two quiet innings, Cornerstone answered with a six-run third inning. Martinsen was hit by a pitch with one out, Valasek walked and Gentrup gave Albion the lead with a two-run triple. Stuhr plated Gentrup with a base hit, Sullivan singled, Schmitz drew a two-out walk and Caden Ranslem concluded the inning with a two-run single.

Cornerstone completed the victory with six more runs in the top of the fifth, using another batter hit-by-pitch, two walks, two-run singles by Valasek and Stuhr, and Sullivan’s RBI sacrifice.

Five players scored two runs for Albion Cornerstone, including Stuhr, who added three RBI and a stolen base.