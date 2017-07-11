Elsie Bolin, 89, of Albion, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at the Heritage of Bel Air in Nofolk.

She is survived by her five children: Jim (Cheryl) Bolin of RalstonE; Jeff (Cindy) Bolin of Albion; Jon (Alice) Bolin of Norfolk; Jay (Lisa) Bolin of Kearney; Jodi (Jason) Larsen of Norfolk; 18 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; brother: Bob (Pat) Malone of Beaver, UT; sister: Bonnie Benjamin of Norco, CA; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth, three brothers: Henry (Hank), George, and Francis (Fritz) Malone; five sisters: one in infancy, Mary Doran, Charlotte, Speiker, Gretchen Warneke and Ann Kinzer; brothers-in-law: Ronny Doran, Gilbert Speiker, Clyde Warneke and Harold (PeeWee) Kinzer; and sister-in-law Donna Malone.

Funeral services were Monday, July 10, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Albion with Rev. Janet Burgel officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

